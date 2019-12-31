Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rajasthan Royals take cheeky dig at Ashwin

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) There may still be a long time to go for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) but shots are being fired on social media between those who will take part in the cashrich T20 league.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @timesnowsports: Cheeky! @rajasthanroyals take dig at @ashwinravi99 post his comment on 'Mankad' https://t.co/LJQlCYZTz6 https://t.co/1… 32 minutes ago

timesnowsports

Times Now Sports Cheeky! @rajasthanroyals take dig at @ashwinravi99 post his comment on 'Mankad' https://t.co/LJQlCYZTz6 https://t.co/17qMK2Sw5b 2 hours ago

India_travel_s

India Travel Fun IPL 2020: Victims Of Mankading, Rajasthan Royals Take Cheeky Dig At Ravichandran Ashwin - Outlook India https://t.co/n0oWis1VMT 5 hours ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine Seriously, this is happening! How do you think it will end? @rajasthanroyals @IPL #IPL2020 #IndianPremierLeague… https://t.co/qEPrQGx7Dw 13 hours ago

BawaHS

HS Bawa-YesPunjab #RajasthanRoyals take cheeky dig at #Ashwin https://t.co/JO9OJIDAqF https://t.co/UWMhg4TdIu 14 hours ago

yespunjab

YesPunjab(.)com #RajasthanRoyals take cheeky dig at #Ashwin https://t.co/6bvZAId6wN https://t.co/Mx7UGNAIVZ 14 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times RT @HTSportsNews: .@rajasthanroyals take a cheeky dig at @ashwinravi99 regarding ‘Mankad’ comment #ashwin https://t.co/5oCvLOkF8j 16 hours ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports .@rajasthanroyals take a cheeky dig at @ashwinravi99 regarding ‘Mankad’ comment #ashwin https://t.co/5oCvLOkF8j 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.