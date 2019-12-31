Global  

12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: 2020 Resolutions, Coaching News

CBS Sports Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies for the QB and DST positions.
