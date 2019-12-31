Global  

Sun Bowl: Live updates of Florida State vs. Arizona State football

azcentral.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019
The Florida State Seminoles and Arizona State Sun Devils square off in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl today.
 
Recent related videos from verified sources

Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville [Video]Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville

As the 2019-2020 College Football Bowl season continues, the Louisville Cardinals and Mississippi State Bulldogs left it all on the field in this year’s Music City Bowl in Nashville.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Georgia State coach impressed with Arizona Bowl's reputation [Video]Georgia State coach impressed with Arizona Bowl's reputation

Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said he's heard positive feedback about the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arizona State football uniform for Sun Bowl vs. Florida State receives mixed reaction

The Arizona State football team is not wearing tradition school colors for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Some are not happy about it.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX Sports

Florida State vs. Arizona State: Pick, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl odds, line, spread, kickoff time, preview

The Seminoles and Sun Devils square off in the Sun Bowl with Arizona State as a 4.5-point favorite
CBS Sports

Tweets about this

robinsnewswire

Global News Report RT @jeffmetcalfe: Sun Bowl live updates: #ASU builds 9-0 halftime lead over Florida State https://t.co/HD7mTd8AfZ via @azcentral 2 minutes ago

jeffmetcalfe

jeffmetcalfe Sun Bowl live updates: #ASU builds 9-0 halftime lead over Florida State https://t.co/HD7mTd8AfZ via @azcentral 4 minutes ago

ZBlostein247

Zach Blostein RT @Noles247: HALF: ASU 9, FSU 0. Five combined turnovers, three from the 'Noles. https://t.co/I4532BgyMB 12 minutes ago

Noles247

Noles247.com HALF: ASU 9, FSU 0. Five combined turnovers, three from the 'Noles. https://t.co/I4532BgyMB 14 minutes ago

Noles247

Noles247.com FSU trails ASU, 9-0, at the half https://t.co/I4532BgyMB 15 minutes ago

azcsports

azcentral sports There have been five turnovers in the first half of the #ASUfootball vs. #FloridaState #SunBowl game. And there is… https://t.co/E1vho8cVyY 39 minutes ago

SlimJohno

IG:welcome2houston RT @LivegameNfl1: Arizona State vs. Florida State updates: Live NCAA Football ... HD TV NOW>>>> https://t.co/8vk3rxS6Vl The Arizona State… 43 minutes ago

azcsports

azcentral sports RT @azcentral: Sun Bowl live updates: Arizona State football vs. Florida State https://t.co/g4gre3LND5 43 minutes ago

