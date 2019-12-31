Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hello, dogo: 2 new breeds get the American Kennel Club's nod

FOX Sports Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A powerful Argentine big-game hunter and a sociable French water dog have made the American Kennel Club's list of recognized breeds
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fort Worth Resident Selected To Judge 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show [Video]Fort Worth Resident Selected To Judge 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

The Westminster Kennel Club selected Fort Worth resident Edd E. Bivin to judge several breeds at its 144th annual dog show in February. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published

Top 10 most popular dog breeds in America - ABC15 Digital [Video]Top 10 most popular dog breeds in America - ABC15 Digital

The American Kennel Club named labrador retrievers the most popular dog breed in America yet again.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ant_vigil

Feel The Bern Hello, dogo: 2 new breeds get the American Kennel Club's nod https://t.co/oHYa2jLEY8 15 minutes ago

Agent99XXX

(((Melissa L))) Hello, dogo: 2 new breeds get the American Kennel Club's nod https://t.co/BA12YY0dNW 20 minutes ago

CBS_42

CBS 42 MEET 2 NEW GOOD BOYS ♥🐶 The American Kennel Club announced Tuesday that the barbet and the dogo Argentino are now… https://t.co/lNuXOYWzU0 3 hours ago

Lossver

𝔏𝔬𝔳𝔳𝔰𝔢𝔯🦋💛 RT @ksatnews: A powerful Argentine big-game hunter and a sociable French water dog have made the American Kennel Club's list of recognized… 4 hours ago

ksatnews

KSAT 12 A powerful Argentine big-game hunter and a sociable French water dog have made the American Kennel Club's list of r… https://t.co/NjtF40ySDL 5 hours ago

sentineltribune

Sentinel-Tribune NEW YORK (AP) — A powerful Argentine big-game hunter and a sociable French water dog have made the American Kennel… https://t.co/Ifm50Jssxr 6 hours ago

KTVA11Daybreak

KTVA 11 Daybreak 🐶🐶 A powerful Argentine big-game hunter and a sociable French water dog have made the American Kennel Club's list o… https://t.co/V4it0DXXQf 6 hours ago

krqe_headlines

KRQE.com Headlines Hello, dogo: 2 new breeds get the American Kennel Club’s nod https://t.co/rDtcG1gj6b 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.