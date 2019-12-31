Global  

GM Dorsey, Browns part ways after disappointing 6-10 season

FOX Sports Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
GM Dorsey, Browns part ways after disappointing 6-10 seasonThe Cleveland Browns have parted ways with general manager John Dorsey two days after the team fired coach Freddie Kitchens
John Dorsey out as Browns General Manager [Video]John Dorsey out as Browns General Manager

After a disappointing 6-10 season, the Cleveland Browns and General Manager John Dorsey have "mutually parted ways," the team confirmed via statements from owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam and Dorsey.

Is Freddie Kitchen's job at risk? [Video]Is Freddie Kitchen's job at risk?

The Browns lost their final game of the season to the now 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in an embarrassing display of football. With Freddie Kitchens’ job at risk after a truly disappointing season,..

Browns part ways with general manager Dorsey

The Cleveland Browns parted ways with general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday after failing to come to an agreement on a restructuring of the front office.
