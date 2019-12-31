Former Premier League referee Bobby Madley has revealed he was sacked for sending a video in which he mocked a disabled person. Madley left his role in August 2018 and refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said at the time he had “decided to relocate due to a change in his personal circumstances”. However, […] The post Former Premier League ref Bobby Madley reveals sacking for discriminatory ´joke´ video appeared first on Soccer News.

