Former Premier League ref Bobby Madley reveals sacking for discriminatory ´joke´ video

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Former Premier League referee Bobby Madley has revealed he was sacked for sending a video in which he mocked a disabled person. Madley left his role in August 2018 and refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said at the time he had “decided to relocate due to a change in his personal circumstances”. However, […]

The post Former Premier League ref Bobby Madley reveals sacking for discriminatory ´joke´ video appeared first on Soccer News.
