Matt Rhule plans to return to Baylor, but can the Giants lure him to the NFL?

Newsday Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The Giants normally shy away from hiring head coaches from the college ranks, butÂ Rhule would seem to fit well into what the Giants are looking for in a coach
Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur [Video]Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur. The New York Giants will have a new head coach for the third time in five years. The Giants finished with a 4-12 record in 2019. New York was 9-23 in two seasons under..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:25Published

New York Giants Sack Head Coach Shurmur, GM Gettleman To Stay On [Video]New York Giants Sack Head Coach Shurmur, GM Gettleman To Stay On

As far as the staff know, the team isn't cleaning house, saying instead the Giants' owners need a new voice in the coach's office. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published


Six namesÂ the Giants may consider for their next head coach

Baylor coach Matt Rhule and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be among the options for the Giants.
Newsday Also reported by •Daily Caller

_jperricelli

JP RT @TomRock_Newsday: Matt Rhule says he plans to return to Baylor next year. In other words: Negotiations have begun. Can the Giants pry… 44 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Matt Rhule addresses reports of interest from NFL teams, says he plans to coach Baylor next season https://t.co/M5RjhpUOZs 55 minutes ago

JaredPa17666605

Jared Patterson🙂 RT @SportsDayDFW: Amid reports of interest from NFL teams, Matt Rhule says he plans on being the head coach at Baylor next season. | @SamBl… 1 hour ago

TomRock_Newsday

Tom Rock Matt Rhule says he plans to return to Baylor next year. In other words: Negotiations have begun. Can the Giants p… https://t.co/4jqnlvBn1C 3 hours ago

NewsdaySports

Newsday Sports Matt Rhule says he plans to return to Baylor next season, but can the Giants lure him to the NFL?… https://t.co/XWa6q6WiOt 3 hours ago

JasonCJoyner

Jason C Joyner Baylor's Rhule plans to stay amid NFL speculation https://t.co/YjAiQYeZzw @jjjohnsonWrites @beckydean821 - speculation premature? 3 hours ago

MaryAnnAlbright

maryannalbright RT @Sports_Tawk: Jason Garrett to @Giants most likely if Baylor's Rhule plans to stay amid NFL speculation - via @ESPN App #CowboysNation… 4 hours ago

CTSportsRadio

Kevin Gray Jr. Baylor's Rhule plans to stay amid NFL speculation - via @ESPN App https://t.co/juGHTBJdsm 4 hours ago

