Matt Rhule plans to return to Baylor, but can the Giants lure him to the NFL?

JP RT @TomRock_Newsday: Matt Rhule says he plans to return to Baylor next year. In other words: Negotiations have begun. Can the Giants pry… 44 minutes ago

K Dubb Matt Rhule addresses reports of interest from NFL teams, says he plans to coach Baylor next season https://t.co/M5RjhpUOZs 55 minutes ago

Jared Patterson🙂 RT @SportsDayDFW: Amid reports of interest from NFL teams, Matt Rhule says he plans on being the head coach at Baylor next season. | @SamBl… 1 hour ago

Tom Rock Matt Rhule says he plans to return to Baylor next year. In other words: Negotiations have begun. Can the Giants p… https://t.co/4jqnlvBn1C 3 hours ago

Newsday Sports Matt Rhule says he plans to return to Baylor next season, but can the Giants lure him to the NFL?… https://t.co/XWa6q6WiOt 3 hours ago

Jason C Joyner Baylor's Rhule plans to stay amid NFL speculation https://t.co/YjAiQYeZzw @jjjohnsonWrites @beckydean821 - speculation premature? 3 hours ago

maryannalbright RT @Sports_Tawk: Jason Garrett to @Giants most likely if Baylor's Rhule plans to stay amid NFL speculation - via @ESPN App #CowboysNation… 4 hours ago