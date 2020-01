2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published How to Achieve Your New Year's Resolutions 01:05 How to Achieve Your New Year's Resolutions. The hardest part about setting goals at the beginning of each year. is making sure you stick to doing them!. Columbia University professor Donald Edmondson says it's important to have a plan and set measurable goals. He adds that you should map out each...