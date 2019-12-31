Global  

World juniors: Canada beats Czechs 7-2, plays Slovakia in QF

FOX Sports Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
World juniors: Canada beats Czechs 7-2, plays Slovakia in QFCanada has routed host Czech Republic 7-2 to complete the preliminary round at the world junior hockey championship and clinch top spot in its group
Canada roars back to beat the U.S. at world juniors

Canada beat the United States 6-4 on Thursday in the opener for both countries at the 2020 world junior hockey championship.
CTV News Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.ca

World juniors roundup: Czechs stun Russia to delight home crowd in tournament opener

Jan Jenik had a goal and an assist as the host Czech Republic opened the world junior hockey championship with a 4-3 win over Russia on Thursday.
CBC.ca

