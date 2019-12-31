Global  

Opinion: Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are to blame for never-ending circus

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The Browns have the NFL's longest active playoff drought, and the dysfunction within the organization all stems from owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.
News video: John Dorsey out as Browns General Manager

John Dorsey out as Browns General Manager 01:17

 After a disappointing 6-10 season, the Cleveland Browns and General Manager John Dorsey have "mutually parted ways," the team confirmed via statements from owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam and Dorsey.

