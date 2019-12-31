Gettleman assesses himself as Giants GM: ‘Not good enough’ Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, under intense scrutiny in the wake of a disappointing season that led to the firing of coach Pat Shurmur, conceded Tuesday that his job performance over the last two seasons was “not good enough.” Gettleman has seen the Giants win nine games over […] 👓 View full article

