Gettleman assesses himself as Giants GM: ‘Not good enough’

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, under intense scrutiny in the wake of a disappointing season that led to the firing of coach Pat Shurmur, conceded Tuesday that his job performance over the last two seasons was “not good enough.” Gettleman has seen the Giants win nine games over […]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur 01:25

 Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur. The New York Giants will have a new head coach for the third time in five years. The Giants finished with a 4-12 record in 2019. New York was 9-23 in two seasons under Shurmur. This morning, we made the very difficult decision that it would be in the best interest of...

