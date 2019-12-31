Global  

College football bowl games 2020: Strong New Year's Day slate led by Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl

CBS Sports Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Breaking down the top storylines from the four bowl games on New Year's Day 2020
Credit: Travels with Darley
News video: Rose Bowl History in California

Rose Bowl History in California 01:13

 Step inside the Rose Bowl stadium and learn about the iconic, annual college football game played on January 1st and this National Historic Landmark.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News

Recent related news from verified sources

Local barbershop provides haircuts for Peach Bowl players, coaches

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has become one of the top college football bowl games in the nation and it wouldn’t have happened without being selected as a New...
bizjournals

Five missing, two dead as bushfires burn strong on New Year's Day

Fire conditions are proving difficult again on New Year's Day across Australia's eastern states.
SBS


chammond6_

Ced College Football Bowl Games 🔥👀👌🏽>>> 18 minutes ago

Covensure

Covensure Brokerage College Football Bowl Games on TV Today (Tuesday, Dec. 31) - Athlon Sports https://t.co/yrqT08gSHL https://t.co/UfskL3PUw7 28 minutes ago

misterdmm

Tabloid Wrestling News WWE Raw combine viewership was 7,317,000 stars over 3 hours and average 2,439,000 per hour. College football bowl… https://t.co/3CwwgEGMBy 31 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News College football bowl games 2020: Strong New Year's Day slate led by Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl https://t.co/NtF4NWgC5n 33 minutes ago

dlag1995

Dan Lagnado Me, a college football casual trying to figure out that the Sun Bowl played on New Year’s Eve is not a New Years 6… https://t.co/UAi60JsAnf 34 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb College football bowl games 2020: Strong New Year's Day slate led by Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl https://t.co/MFZluAQY0L #sports #feedly 45 minutes ago

TheresaWilhel12

Theresa Wilh12 RT @TprPurdy: ...and the CATS WIN! Three out of Three for Kentucky Football Teams in College Bowl Games this Week. Well done Kentucky!!! 48 minutes ago

CarmitProper

Carmit 🌈 RT @DataRobot: It's the NCAA college football post-season! Who's going to win? We've put DataRobot to the test up against some ESPN predict… 50 minutes ago

