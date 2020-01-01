Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tannehill's playoff debut comes against the Patriots' Brady

FOX Sports Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Tannehill's playoff debut comes against the Patriots' BradyRyan Tannehill has gone from being traded away in March to preparing for his biggest moment yet
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Tannehill’s playoff debut comes against the Patriots’ Brady

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill does not hide his emotions on the football field, celebrating big plays with a fist pump or punctuating his own...
Seattle Times

Ryan Tannehill’s first playoff start comes against Tom Brady, Patriots


Pro Football Talk


Tweets about this

onlinestylelist

Style List Tannehill's playoff debut comes against the Patriots' Brady https://t.co/gEKRijPM1k 2 days ago

AvniDeshmukh

Dr Avni Deshmukh Tannehill's playoff debut comes against the Patriots' Brady https://t.co/fZr766L5OG 2 days ago

isaanDOTcom

Sebastian H. Brousseau Tannehill's playoff debut comes against the Patriots' Brady https://t.co/IZNNYGwL4z 2 days ago

serendipnana

Nana Kwame Anthony RT @AP_NFL: Tannehill's playoff debut comes against the Patriots' Brady. by @teresamwalker https://t.co/XoedbOjkO1 2 days ago

AP_NFL

AP NFL Tannehill's playoff debut comes against the Patriots' Brady. by @teresamwalker https://t.co/XoedbOjkO1 3 days ago

6News

WATE 6 On Your Side Ryan Tannehill does not hide his emotions on the football field, celebrating big plays with a fist pump or punctuat… https://t.co/LiRLcq8X6h 4 days ago

PatsFans_News

Patriots News Feed https://t.co/8eWjo7LJkB: Ryan Tannehill's playoff debut comes against Tom Brady - https://t.co/h0dDvXjzKe 4 days ago

redponydriver

Orange Beanie RT @BostonDotCom: Ryan Tannehill’s playoff debut comes against Tom Brady https://t.co/0u0s7WpBbB https://t.co/y1TjcIWmEW 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.