Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

ASU linebacker Tyler Johnson plans on giving up football

azcentral.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
If this was the last game of sophomore linebacker  Tyler Johnson's college football career, it was quite a way to go out.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mpls. North Breeding Multi-Sport Athletes [Video]Mpls. North Breeding Multi-Sport Athletes

Minneapolis North is where Gopher wide receiver Tyler Johnson made his mark. It's also a program that, like Johnson, is about multi-sport athletes, reports Mike Max (1:49). WCCO 4 News At 6 –..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:49Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MGardnerSports

Michelle Gardner RT @MGardnerSports: ICYMI: My notes fron the @TonyTheTiger_SB. A LB giving up the game, Cohl Cabral gutting it out despite injury and more:… 3 hours ago

MGardnerSports

Michelle Gardner ICYMI: My notes fron the @TonyTheTiger_SB. A LB giving up the game, Cohl Cabral gutting it out despite injury and m… https://t.co/A5kt7szdFX 6 hours ago

azcsports

azcentral sports RT @azcentral: ASU linebacker Tyler Johnson plans on giving up football https://t.co/pziQvDomoF 6 hours ago

azcsports

azcentral sports RT @jeffmetcalfe: #ASU linebacker Tyler Johnson plans on giving up football https://t.co/pdxpLFQjx9 via @azcentral 6 hours ago

azcsports

azcentral sports RT @kentsomers: From ⁦@MGardnerSports⁩ . Arizona State linebacker Tyler Johnson plans on giving up football https://t.co/MjR2xvY1iu 6 hours ago

kentsomers

Kent Somers From ⁦@MGardnerSports⁩ . Arizona State linebacker Tyler Johnson plans on giving up football https://t.co/MjR2xvY1iu 19 hours ago

jeffmetcalfe

jeffmetcalfe #ASU linebacker Tyler Johnson plans on giving up football https://t.co/pdxpLFQjx9 via @azcentral 19 hours ago

MGardnerSports

Michelle Gardner RT @azcsports: ASU linebacker Tyler Johnson plans on giving up football https://t.co/A6Kq6sR2ox 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.