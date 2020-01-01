Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nashville Predators' Pekka Rinne a sentimental favorite in Winter Classic vs. Dallas Stars

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
A long-term goalie change from Pekka Rinne to Juuse Saros that has been inevitable is beginning to be thrust upon the Predators.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Frozen Cotten Bowl Field Ready For NHL Winter Classic On New Year's Day

Frozen Cotten Bowl Field Ready For NHL Winter Classic On New Year's Day 02:22

 The football field at the Cotton Bowl is getting a frozen makeover for a major event for hockey lovers on New Year’s Day.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars erupt for three goals in 3rd for lead in Winter Classic [Video]Stars erupt for three goals in 3rd for lead in Winter Classic

Mattias Janmark, Alexander Radulov and Andrej Sekera each score within 5:37 of the 3rd period to give the Dallas Stars a 4-2 lead against the Nashville Predators in the 2020 Winter Classic

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:00Published

Pekka Rinne keeps Hurricanes at bay with 31-save shutout [Video]Pekka Rinne keeps Hurricanes at bay with 31-save shutout

Pekka Rinne shuts down the Hurricanes with a 31-save shutout, backstopping the Predators to a 3-0 victory

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Perry gets game misconduct for elbow in Winter Classic

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry got a game misconduct penalty, taking him out of the Winter Classic after an elbow to the head of Nashville...
Seattle Times

Stars' Corey Perry hit with 5-game ban for elbowing at Winter Classic

Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry was suspended for five games without pay by the NHL on Friday for elbowing Nashville Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis in the...
CBC.ca Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesFOX Sports

Tweets about this

seanorna7

🎳Sean Orna🏁 If anyone is wondering, the answer is no. I am not now a Nashville Predators fan, lmao. I’m still loyal to the NYI… https://t.co/lI6FfvFGDz 42 seconds ago

vlamadrid4

Victor Lamadrid RT @SportsCentre: GOALIE GOAL: Nashville's Pekka Rinne scores into an empty net to cap #Predators' 5-2 win over #Blackhawks. He's the first… 3 minutes ago

____Wes____

We$ RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Predators goalie Pekka Rinne scored a goal in Nashville's win over Chicago on Thursday, the 15th instance of a goalie re… 7 minutes ago

snap17852682

snap RT @snap17852682: Nashville Predators beat Blackhawks and our goalie Pekka Rinne scored a Goalie Goal! So cool! 8 minutes ago

snap17852682

snap Nashville Predators beat Blackhawks and our goalie Pekka Rinne scored a Goalie Goal! So cool! 9 minutes ago

BillPriceNHL

Bill Price RT @NHLdotcom: Goalie Pekka Rinne scored for the Predators in a 5-2 win at the Blackhawks. He is the first NHL goalie to score since Mike S… 9 minutes ago

AlliThorson

Allison Thorson RT @PredPAPaul: Nashville Predators goal scored by number 35... Pekka Rinne!!! It's his first goal in gold!!?! 12 minutes ago

Hey_Bradshaw

Chris Bradshaw Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne becomes the first goalie since Mike Smith in 2013 to score a goal in the Pre… https://t.co/IQirfz5rSg 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.