Matthews, Nylander lead Maple Leafs to 4-1 win over Wild

FOX Sports Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Matthews, Nylander lead Maple Leafs to 4-1 win over WildAuston Matthews and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1
Minnesota Wild vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Minnesota Wild vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

 Watch the Game Highlights from Minnesota Wild vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 12/31/2019

Matthews, Nylander lead Maple Leafs to 4-1 win over Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Auston Matthews and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 Tuesday...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.ca

