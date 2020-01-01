Toronto visits the Minnesota Wild after Auston Matthews scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers

Matthews, Nylander lead Maple Leafs to 4-1 win over Wild ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Auston Matthews and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 Tuesday...

Seattle Times 3 hours ago Also reported by • CBC.ca

