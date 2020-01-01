Global  

David 'Bumble' Lloyd takes the mickey out of Sharon Stone's dating mishap

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
David 'Bumble' Lloyd takes the mickey out of Sharon Stone's dating mishapThere was nothing basic about David "Bumble" Lloyd's instinct when he got wind of actress Sharon Stone's hiccup on her quest for love.The loveable cricket commentator and former England player and coach saw the opportunity to have...
News video: Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble

Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble 00:59

 Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble. Stone joined the dating app, but her profile was removed after it was reported as being fake. Some users didn't believe it was actually her. Stone took to Twitter to address the issue. I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sharon Stone got kicked off of Bumble [Video]Sharon Stone got kicked off of Bumble

Sharon Stone is actually on Bumble, but users reported her profile and got her kicked off

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:01Published

Sharon Stone labels dating site 'exclusionary' after her profile is blocked [Video]Sharon Stone labels dating site 'exclusionary' after her profile is blocked

Sharon Stone was apparently left fuming when she was blocked from dating site Bumble, after users assumed it was a fake profile and reported it, meaning Sharon’s quest to find love was halted from..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sharon Stone’s dating profile restored after being blocked

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sharon Stone can now return to mingling on Bumble without being kicked off the dating app. A Bumble spokesperson said in a statement Monday...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Mashablegeek.comJust JaredUSATODAY.comSifyBrisbane TimesE! Online

Dating App Bumble Restores Actress Sharon Stone's Profile

When other users saw Stone's profile, they reported it, thinking it was an imposter. The star of Basic Instinct tweeted at Bumble, pleading: "Don't shut me out...
NPR

