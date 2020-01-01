Global  

Habs' Lindgren makes a huge save on Canes' Aho

CBC.ca Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Montreal's Charlie Lindgren reaches out to rob Sebastian Aho with a great glove save.
News video: Charlie Lindgren stuns Sebastian Aho on the goal line with incredible glove save

Charlie Lindgren stuns Sebastian Aho on the goal line with incredible glove save 00:48

 Montreal Canadiens goaltender Charlie Lindgren makes a diving glove save on the goal line, robbing Carolina's Sebastian Aho of his second goal of the night

