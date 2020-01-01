Montreal's Charlie Lindgren reaches out to rob Sebastian Aho with a great glove save.

You Might Like

Tweets about this worlddaily Habs’ Lindgren makes a huge save on Canes’ Aho | CBC Sports https://t.co/h0mdDGzUph https://t.co/haPeXN1RkI 6 days ago Mehedi Hasan Habs' Lindgren makes a huge save on Canes' Aho https://t.co/Mgzn0jElwM https://t.co/QdbVKJP2lf 1 week ago Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Habs' Lindgren makes a huge save on Canes' Aho | CBC Sports https://t.co/GojmYZjE1D 1 week ago PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm Habs' Lindgren makes a huge save on Canes' Aho https://t.co/SQl9ajOAIR https://t.co/XVuTEyYqNz 1 week ago sportcentar.info Habs' Lindgren makes a huge save on Canes' Aho https://t.co/Q6J045CKcZ https://t.co/tX107lCdr4 1 week ago