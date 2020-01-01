Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ehlinger leads Texas' Alamo Bowl romp over No. 12 Utah 38-10

FOX Sports Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Ehlinger leads Texas' Alamo Bowl romp over No. 12 Utah 38-10Sam Ehlinger passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as Texas rolled over No. 12 Utah in the Alamo Bowl 38-10
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alamo Bowl Preview: Can Texas Salvage Season With Win Over #11 Utah? [Video]Alamo Bowl Preview: Can Texas Salvage Season With Win Over #11 Utah?

KTVT sports anchor Keith Russell breaks down the Valero Alamo Bowl matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Utah Utes. He explains why he believes the Longhorns will 'go out with a whimper.' Katie..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ehlinger leads Texas’ Alamo Bowl romp over No. 12 Utah 38-10

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sam Ehlinger passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Texas excised the frustrations of a disappointing regular season with a...
Seattle Times

Alamo Bowl a chance for Utah, Texas to shake disappointment

Alamo Bowl a chance for Utah, Texas to shake disappointmentThe Alamo Bowl is a chance for both Texas and No. 12 Utah to leave behind the disappointing end to their regular seasons
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.