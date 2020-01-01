Global  

Kyle Connor's hat trick lifts Jets over Avs 7-4

FOX Sports Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Kyle Connor's hat trick lifts Jets over Avs 7-4Kyle Connor had three goals for his first regular season hat trick to lead the Winnipeg Jets over the Colorado Avalanche 7-4
Connor McDavid scores hat trick as part of six-point night [Video]Connor McDavid scores hat trick as part of six-point night

Connor McDavid scores a hat trick as part of a career-high six point game against the Avalanche, leading the Oilers to a 6-2 win

Kyle Connor completes Jets' comeback with overtime win [Video]Kyle Connor completes Jets' comeback with overtime win

Kyle Connor puts home the overtime winner for the Winnipeg Jets, helping them come all the way back from a two-goal deficit

Werenski's hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Panthers 4-1

Werenski's hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Panthers 4-1Zach Werenski got his first career hat trick as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 4-1
