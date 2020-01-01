Kyle Connor's hat trick lifts Jets over Avs 7-4

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Connor McDavid scores hat trick as part of six-point night Connor McDavid scores a hat trick as part of a career-high six point game against the Avalanche, leading the Oilers to a 6-2 win Credit: NHL Duration: 01:53Published on November 15, 2019 Kyle Connor completes Jets' comeback with overtime win Kyle Connor puts home the overtime winner for the Winnipeg Jets, helping them come all the way back from a two-goal deficit Credit: NHL Duration: 01:42Published on November 3, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Werenski's hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Panthers 4-1 Zach Werenski got his first career hat trick as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 4-1

FOX Sports 1 hour ago





Tweets about this