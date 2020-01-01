‘I see them getting something’: BBC Sport pundit predicts Arsenal v Man United

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League clash at The Emirates on New Year’s Day. Arsenal head into the game looking to claim their first win under new boss Mikel Arteta after his appointment as Unai Emery’s successor last month. The Gunners picked up a […]



The post ‘I see them getting something’: BBC Sport pundit predicts Arsenal v Man United appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

22 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels 00:48 Mikel Arteta has challenged Mesut Ozil to keep hitting the hard-working heights of his industrious performance during Arsenal’s loss to Chelsea. Ozil was handed a standing ovation at the end of a busy shift in Arsenal’s 2-1 turnaround loss to the Blues at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The...