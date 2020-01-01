Global  

‘I see them getting something’: BBC Sport pundit predicts Arsenal v Man United

The Sport Review Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League clash at The Emirates on New Year’s Day. Arsenal head into the game looking to claim their first win under new boss Mikel Arteta after his appointment as Unai Emery’s successor last month. The Gunners picked up a […]

The post ‘I see them getting something’: BBC Sport pundit predicts Arsenal v Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
