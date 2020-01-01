Global  

Rafa Mir linked with Nottingham Forest exit as Leeds United set sights on 'target'

Nottingham Post Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Rafa Mir linked with Nottingham Forest exit as Leeds United set sights on 'target'Nottingham Forest news - Kick off the new year with your latest dose of Forest news as Sabri Lamouchi's men prepare to welcome Blackburn Rovers later today.
