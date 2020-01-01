Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sensex starts 2020 on a higher note

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Equity indices started New Year 2020 on a higher note with the benchmark BSE sensex rising over 150 points. The 30-share BSE index jumped 155 points or 0.38 per cent to 41,409; while the broader NSE Nifty moved 43 points or 0.35 per cent up to 12,211.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sensex closes 175 points higher ahead of RBI monetary policy [Video]Sensex closes 175 points higher ahead of RBI monetary policy

Sensex closes 175 points higher ahead of RBI monetary policy

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published

Sensex closes 199 points higher auto and pharma stocks gain [Video]Sensex closes 199 points higher auto and pharma stocks gain

Sensex closes 199 points higher auto and pharma stocks gain

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

balpallavi

BCMenon Sensex Rocks.......................on 01--01--2020 ! - https://t.co/B5iN5wmNgi 9 minutes ago

NewsArya1

News Arya Sensex starts 2020 on a higher note; Nifty above 12,200 NEW DELHI: Equity indices started New Ye... #Business http:… https://t.co/pr7RxWEbEk 1 hour ago

OnlyStockTips

OnlyStockTips Sensex starts 2020 on a higher note; Nifty above 12,200 https://t.co/npn9rO3eMy 2 hours ago

KrittibasDr

Dr Krittibas Ray Sensex knows just like I do that this is India's decade. Deep reforms like a deep tissue Swedish massage can take I… https://t.co/YBg98nUezL 3 hours ago

diptijoshi31

Dipti Joshi 🇮🇳 RT @TOIBusiness: Sensex starts 2020 on a higher note; Nifty above 12,200 https://t.co/nT5KWhdPwJ 3 hours ago

SPramanick

Subrata Pramanick Sensex going up and up but the NAV of Mutual fund is going down. Can anyone explain why is this mismatch. - https://t.co/XNpG1U1fUU 3 hours ago

Mohuya34517916

Mohuya Sensex starts 2020 on a higher note; Nifty above 12,200 https://t.co/QWZ3ZPWWIO via @TOIBusiness 3 hours ago

TOIBusiness

TOI Business Sensex starts 2020 on a higher note; Nifty above 12,200 https://t.co/nT5KWhdPwJ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.