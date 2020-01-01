Global  

BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Sheffield United

The Sport Review Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to continue their march towards the Premier League title by beating Sheffield United 3-0 at Anfield on Thursday. The Reds are preparing to welcome the Blades to Anfield in their first game of 2020 as they look to continue their incredible start to the new campaign. Liverpool FC are […]

The post BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Sheffield United appeared first on The Sport Review.
