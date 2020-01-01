Global  

David Luiz explains why Chelsea FC beat Arsenal

The Sport Review Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
David Luiz believes that Chelsea FC were able to beat Arsenal on Sunday because the Blues are further ahead in their transformation than the Gunners. Arsenal were leading for most of the Premier League clash at The Emirates thank to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener, but late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham turned the game on […]

The post David Luiz explains why Chelsea FC beat Arsenal appeared first on The Sport Review.
