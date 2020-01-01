Global  

Sport24.co.za | Beckham's Inter Miami names Alonso as first head coach

News24 Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Diego Alonso has been named the first head coach of David Beckham's Inter Miami ahead of their inaugural season in the North America's Major League Soccer.
 CBS4's Mike Cugno reports on the hire of the former CF Monterrey boss.

MIAMI (AP) — David Beckham’s new MLS team finally has its first coach, with Inter Miami hiring Diego Alonso, The Uruguayan, who has coached two different...
Seattle Times

Beckham's Inter Miami taps Diego Alonso as first coachDavid Beckham's new MLS team finally has its first coach
FOX Sports

