Kane scores twice, leads Blackhawks to 5-3 win over Flames

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Patrick Kane had two goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks raced out to a four-goal lead and held on to beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday night. Kane set up goals by Olli Maatta at 4:14 and Alex Debrincat at 5:35 and then made it 3-0 at 12:44 […] 👓 View full article

