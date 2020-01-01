Global  

Kane scores twice, leads Blackhawks to 5-3 win over Flames

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Patrick Kane had two goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks raced out to a four-goal lead and held on to beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday night. Kane set up goals by Olli Maatta at 4:14 and Alex Debrincat at 5:35 and then made it 3-0 at 12:44 […]
Flames set sights on 2020 after dismal start in loss to Blackhawks

Patrick Kane had two goals and two assists on Tuesday night as the Chicago Blackhawks jumped out to a 4-0 lead then persevered a furious late Calgary rally for a...
CBC.ca


