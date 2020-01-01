Global  

ATP Cup adds to crowded tennis dates before Australian Open

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Roger Federer won’t be playing until the Australian Open, but the the summer of tennis Down Under ahead of the first Grand Slam of 2020 will be a little more hectic for everybody else. Kicking off on Friday with the start of the new 24-team, Davis Cup-style ATP Cup in three cities across Australia, players […]
