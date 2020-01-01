Global  

‘I cannot separate them’: Sky Sports pundit predicts Brighton v Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Charlie Nicholas is backing Chelsea FC to play out a high-scoring draw with Brighton at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Day. Chelsea FC managed to avoid successive Premier League defeats thanks to late heroics at The Emirates in their last top-flight outing. The Blues looked to be destined to lose to Arsenal on Sunday […]

The post ‘I cannot separate them’: Sky Sports pundit predicts Brighton v Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
