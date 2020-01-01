PM congratulates Gen Rawat, India's first CDS

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, saying that the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare. The PM's tweets came as General Bipin Rawat took over as the country's first CDS.
Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is the government’s pick for India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff. Gen Bipin Rawat's tenure as Army chief ends on Dec 31, 2019. As CDS, Gen Rawat won't exercise military command.
GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE TAKES CHARGE AS ARMY CHIEF, ARMY CHIEF GENERAL BIPIN RAWAT DEMITS OFFICE TODAY, CONG QUESTIONS BIPIN RAWAT'S APPOINTMENT AS CDS, UNION MINISTER SADHVI NIRANJAN JYOTI HITS..