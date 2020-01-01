Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

PM congratulates Gen Rawat, India's first CDS

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, saying that the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare. The PM's tweets came as General Bipin Rawat took over as the country's first CDS.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff

Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff 03:58

 Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is the government’s pick for India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff. Gen Bipin Rawat's tenure as Army chief ends on Dec 31, 2019. As CDS, Gen Rawat won't exercise military command.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Army chief Bipin Rawat demits office, Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge| OneIndia News [Video]Army chief Bipin Rawat demits office, Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge| OneIndia News

GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE TAKES CHARGE AS ARMY CHIEF, ARMY CHIEF GENERAL BIPIN RAWAT DEMITS OFFICE TODAY, CONG QUESTIONS BIPIN RAWAT'S APPOINTMENT AS CDS, UNION MINISTER SADHVI NIRANJAN JYOTI HITS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:54Published

Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS [Video]Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS

Outgoing Army Chief General Bipin rawat was given a farewell guard of honour as he demits office.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Army chief General Bipin Rawat named as India's first CDS

The Union Cabinet last week approved setting up of Department of Military Affairs within the Ministry of Defence to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)...
DNA

Centre creates new Department of Military Affairs, to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat

General Bipin Rawat was named India's first CDS on Monday (December 30) just a day before he was to retire from service after completing a full three-year term...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.