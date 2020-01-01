Global  

Aston Villa transfer latest as Dean Smith looks to end miserable Premier League run

Sutton Coldfield Observer Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Aston Villa transfer latest as Dean Smith looks to end miserable Premier League runAston Villa matchday live | Villa return to Premier League action today in New Year's Day early kick-off as they travel to Turf Moor to take on Sean Dyche's Burnley.
Smith questions use of VAR [Video]Smith questions use of VAR

Dean Smith questions how VAR is being used in the Premier League following decisions going against Villa in their 3-0 defeat to Watford.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:10Published

Stand-in manager proud of Liverpool kids after 5-0 loss at Villa [Video]Stand-in manager proud of Liverpool kids after 5-0 loss at Villa

Neil Critchley says he is "incredibly proud" of his side's performance against Aston Villa.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:02Published


Aston Villa boss Dean Smith identifies John McGinn replacement in January window

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith identifies John McGinn replacement in January windowJohn McGinn has been ruled out for several months after suffering a fractured ankle injury in Aston Villa's defeat to Southampton earlier this month
Daily Star

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes transfer claim ahead of January window

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes transfer claim ahead of January windowAston Villa transfer news | The Lions have been looking at adding to their squad before recent events - involving their spiralling form and the injury to key man...
Tamworth Herald

