2020 year of Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan: Isro chief

"Chandrayaan-3 will have a lander, rover and a propulsion module. The government has approved the project and we have formed the project team. Work is going on smoothly," Isro chief K Sivan said. He further said that the first unmanned flight of Ganaganyaan is also targeted for this year. He allayed fears that these big ticket projects will hamper other missions.


