Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Chelsea FC Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Brighton to start 2020 with a win on New Year’s Day. The Blues were 2-1 winners against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side at The Emirates on Sunday to secure a vital Premier League victory in the top-four race. Substitute Jorginho cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener in the 83rd […]



The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

