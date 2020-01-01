Global  

Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler on FOX's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square

FOX Sports Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Roman Reigns looked to gain retribution against recent foe Dolph Ziggler, plus Elias riffed a song in Times Square on “FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square.”
News video: Times Square gears up for its annual NYE festivities

Times Square gears up for its annual NYE festivities 01:17

 Ahead of the annual New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square, a final test is completed and Reuters talks to TV personality Ryan Seacrest before the big night. Freddie Joyner has more.

