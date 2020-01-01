Global  

Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Everton

The Sport Review Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Michael Owen is confident that Manchester City will beat Everton at The Etihad on New Year’s Day. Two of the Champions League’s most-successful managers will battle it out for the first time in the Premier League on Wednesday when Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side make the short trip to face Pep Guardiola’s defending champions. Manchester City […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Everton appeared first on The Sport Review.
 A look at the stats ahead of Man City v Everton as Carlo Ancelotti looks for his third straight win as Toffees boss.

