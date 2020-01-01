Global  

Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Sheffield United

The Sport Review Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Sheffield United without conceding a goal at Anfield on Thursday night. The Reds can complete their Premier League fixtures over the festive schedule with their unbeaten record intact if Jurgen Klopp’s side can get past promoted side Sheffield United. Liverpool FC have beaten Watford, Leicester City and […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Sheffield United appeared first on The Sport Review.
 Jurgen Klopp says his new signing Takumi Minamino has settled in well since arriving at Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg. The £7.25million arrival had his first training session with his new team-mates on Tuesday and is not eligible for Thursday's Premier League match at home to Sheffield United...

