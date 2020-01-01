Global  

Let's welcome New Year 2020 with spirit of love, compassion: Kiren Rijiju

Sify Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 01 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday wished 'New Year 2020 with the spirit of love and compassion'.
