Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rhian Brewster: Swansea eye Liverpool striker after Surridge exit

BBC Sport Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Swansea City will try to sign Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on loan after Sam Surridge was recalled by Bournemouth.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Swansea eye Liverpool striker Brewster

Swansea City will try to sign Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on loan after Sam Surridge was recalled by Bournemouth.
BBC News

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes transfer U-turn over Rhian Brewster

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes transfer U-turn over Rhian BrewsterSwansea City are in talks with Liverpool over a January loan move for forward Rhian Brewster
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

libertysouthend

Roger Horton BBC Sport - Rhian Brewster: Swansea eye Liverpool striker after Surridge exit https://t.co/zlj0ehomsY 4 minutes ago

bbcfoot

BBC Football News Rhian Brewster: Swansea eye Liverpool striker after Surridge exit: https://t.co/d2XlDksYrm 6 minutes ago

FWPSwanseaCity

FWP Swansea City NEWS: Rhian Brewster: Swansea eye Liverpool striker after Surridge exit (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/OyBUnYqaWb 14 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Big #twist in Swansea City's interest in Liverpool's Rhian Brewster as loan man reportedly set to leave Liberty - W… https://t.co/VgjUfU5DkF 14 minutes ago

SwansBlog

Swans Blog Rhian Brewster: Swansea eye Liverpool striker after Surridge exit https://t.co/B0jgfxhyzz #Swans 15 minutes ago

SwanseaNewsApp

Swansea News App Wales Online: Bournemouth recall Sam Surridge as Swansea City face Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United competition… https://t.co/aibaKYYjfm 15 minutes ago

Automobilnews1

Automobilnews Rhian Brewster: Swansea eye Liverpool striker after Surridge exit – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/ZST2LJre26 https://t.co/iJPqx2upYm 15 minutes ago

newpaper24

Newpaper24 Rhian Brewster: Swansea eye Liverpool striker after Surridge exit – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/21xdpAIG1c https://t.co/OWa1PNgVSY 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.