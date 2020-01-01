Global  

Former Premier League referee Bobby Madley reveals ‘dark-humoured joke’ that got him sacked

talkSPORT Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Bobby Madley has spoken candidly about the ‘dark-humoured joke’ that cost him his role as a Premier League referee. The 33-year-old was considered one of the best young officials in the Premier League before his abrupt departure from his job in the summer of 2018, Refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited at the time he […]
Former Premier League referee reveals 'dark joke' the reason for sacking

Bobby Madley shot footage of a man with a walking impairment and sent it to someone he trusted as part of a 'private' joke.
The Age

Former Premier League ref Bobby Madley reveals sacking for discriminatory ´joke´ video

Former Premier League referee Bobby Madley has revealed he was sacked for sending a video in which he mocked a disabled person. Madley left his role in August...
SoccerNews.com

