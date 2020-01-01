Global  

Wan-Bissaka and Matic in, no Pogba - How Manchester United could line up vs Arsenal

Football.london Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Wan-Bissaka and Matic in, no Pogba - How Manchester United could line up vs ArsenalArsenal kick off 2020 by hosting their old rivals the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day as both teams look to close the gap on the Premier League's top four
Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Manchester United [Video]Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Manchester United

Match preview of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United on New Year's Day.

Guardiola wishes new Arsenal boss Arteta well [Video]Guardiola wishes new Arsenal boss Arteta well

Pep Guardiola wishes his former assistant Mikel Arteta all the best at Arsenal and he is sure he will do an excellent job.

Paul Pogba set to miss Arsenal game as Manchester United ‘grow tired of midfielder’s antics’

Paul Pogba is expected to miss Manchester United’s first game of 2020 against Arsenal on Wednesday night, amid reports the club are frustrated with the...
talkSPORT

Manchester United give promising Paul Pogba update ahead of Arsenal clash as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunner Solskjaer expects Paul Pogba to be available to to face Arsenal on New Year’s Day. The midfielder was rested fpr Manchester United’s 2-0 win over...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.london

