BBL: Brisbane Heat's Zahir Khan does hook step of 'Gangnam Style' during match

Sify Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Carrara [Australia], Jan 1 (ANI): Brisbane Heat's spinner Zahir Khan on Wednesday celebrated in style after taking the wicket of Perth Scorchers' Josh Inglis in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).
