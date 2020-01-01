BBL: Brisbane Heat's Zahir Khan does hook step of 'Gangnam Style' during match

Carrara [Australia], Jan 1 (ANI): Brisbane Heat's spinner Zahir Khan on Wednesday celebrated in style after taking the wicket of Perth Scorchers' Josh Inglis in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).



Recent related news from verified sources Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for HEA vs SCO today in BBL 2019-20 HEA vs SCO Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, HEA Dream11 Team...

DNA 22 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this