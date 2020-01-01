Ravi Shastri wishes Team India a 'Happy New Year'; shares photo

*New Delhi:* India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday shared a picture of Team India and wished them a Happy New Year. Shastri took to Twitter to write: "Happy New Year! Guys, you have had an outstanding year in 2019 and now get ready to attack the fresh challenges ahead. Enjoy the rest. See you with 2020 ...



