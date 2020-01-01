Global  

‘The Premier League is difficult… we want the Champions League’ – Man City star Bernardo Silva determined to end European drought

Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Bernardo Silva has told talkSPORT Manchester City are desperate to make amends for years of European disappointment by winning the Champions League this season. Admitting that defending their Premier League title is now ‘very difficult’ with rivals Liverpool full-steam ahead at the summit, the Portuguese ace has suggested the Champions League is now the team’s […]
News video: Man City v Everton: Premier League match preview

Man City v Everton: Premier League match preview 01:22

 A look at the stats ahead of Man City v Everton as Carlo Ancelotti looks for his third straight win as Toffees boss.

