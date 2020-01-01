BBL: Perth Scorchers defeat Brisbane Heat by 40 runs

Carrara [Australia], Jan 01 (ANI): Perth Scorchers thrashed Brisbane Heat by 40 runs in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Wednesday.

