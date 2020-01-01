Global  

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans AFC wild-card playoff preview: Will QB Josh Allen deliver?

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Bills QB Josh Allen will be making his first career playoff start against a Texans team that returns standout defensive end J.J. Watt.
News video: Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott on Wild Card Week vs. Houston

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott on Wild Card Week vs. Houston 11:58

 Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott talks injuries, consistency and game plan ahead of the Bills' Wild Card Week match-up against the Houston Texans.

Houston Bills Backers Bar ships in Sahlen's hot dogs and Labatt for playoff game [Video]Houston Bills Backers Bar ships in Sahlen's hot dogs and Labatt for playoff game

The Bills are back in the playoffs and Bills fans traveling to Houston should feel right at home for the big game against the Houston Texans.

Heading to Houston for Bills playoff game? Here's what you need to know before you book your flight [Video]Heading to Houston for Bills playoff game? Here's what you need to know before you book your flight

Heading to Houston for Bills playoff game? Here&apos;s what you need to know before you book your flight

Titans need win against Texans to secure playoff berth

The Tennessee Titans need a victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday to earn a playoff berth
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tennessee Titans nab final spot in AFC playoff field with win over Houston Texans

The Tennessee Titans are headed to the playoffs after beating the Houston Texans to seal the No. 6 seed in the AFC field.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

