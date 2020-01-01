Global  

Southampton vs Tottenham: Ryan Sessegnon and Tanguy Ndombele start again for Spurs as Jose Mourinho swaps formation

talkSPORT Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has tinkered with his team again as he reverts to a back-four against Southampton. He has picked Tanguy Ndombele once again after the Frenchman completed his first full Premier League game against Norwich and youngster Ryan Sessegnon remains in the side. Many expected changes after an error-strewn match against Norwich in […]
