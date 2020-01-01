Southampton vs Tottenham: Ryan Sessegnon and Tanguy Ndombele start again for Spurs as Jose Mourinho swaps formation

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has tinkered with his team again as he reverts to a back-four against Southampton. He has picked Tanguy Ndombele once again after the Frenchman completed his first full Premier League game against Norwich and youngster Ryan Sessegnon remains in the side. Many expected changes after an error-strewn match against Norwich in […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jose Mourinho: We have to stop making mistakes Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called on his team to cut out the mistakes. He curses the defensive 'gifts' his side handed out in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at bottom club Norwich. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published 4 days ago Mourinho reflects on spur 2-1 win against Brighton Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho reflects on his side's 2-1 victory against Brighton. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:24Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Eric Dier dropped, Ryan Sessegnon handed start - Spurs lineups for Boxing Day clash vs Brighton The ways Jose Mourinho could line up against Brighton in the Boxing Day lunchtime clash live on Amazon Prime at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and what players could...

Football.london 1 week ago



Chelsea superiority over Spurs explained as Jose Mourinho is labelled 'outdated one' Jose Mourinho found himself outwitted by his former player Frank Lampard as the Blues came away from the London derby with a 2-0 win on Sunday

Daily Star 1 week ago





Tweets about this