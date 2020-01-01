Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jack Grealish stars as Aston Villa recover from controversial VAR call to beat Burnley and move out of relegation zone

talkSPORT Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Aston Villa overcame VAR controversy to claim a crucial 2-1 win over Burnley in their battle to avoid Premier League relegation. After video technology ruled out an early Villa goal due to a marginal offside, Wesley and Jack Grealish both struck in the opening half to put the visitors in control. Chris Wood pulled one […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stand-in manager proud of Liverpool kids after 5-0 loss at Villa [Video]Stand-in manager proud of Liverpool kids after 5-0 loss at Villa

Neil Critchley says he is "incredibly proud" of his side's performance against Aston Villa.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:02Published

Premier League match preview: Man United v Villa [Video]Premier League match preview: Man United v Villa

Manchester United will play at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League on December 1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jack Grealish stars as Aston Villa beat Burnley but VAR takes centre stage again

Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa: The visitors celebrated a first league win at Turf Moor since 1936 to lift some pressure on manager Dean Smith
Independent

Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa: Villa move out of relegation zone

Aston Villa move out of the relegation zone with win at Burnley despite having a goal ruled out for offside by VAR.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

IndyFootball

Indy Football Jack Grealish stars as Aston Villa beat Burnley but VAR takes centre stage again https://t.co/EZ9sjERfek 3 minutes ago

AstonVillaFNH

Villa News Hound Jack Grealish stars as Aston Villa recover from controversial VAR call t #AVFC #UTV #VillaFamily #FNH https://t.co/41v2GXqfSE 15 minutes ago

JamesPage13

James Page RT @talkSPORT: Jack Grealish stars as #AVFC win and move out of relegation zone https://t.co/DYvUE7UFfH 20 minutes ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT Jack Grealish stars as #AVFC win and move out of relegation zone https://t.co/DYvUE7UFfH 28 minutes ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #Football #PremierLeague Jack Grealish stars as Aston Villa recover from controversial VAR call to beat Burnley and move out… 38 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Football #PremierLeague Jack Grealish stars as Aston Villa recover from controversial VAR call to beat Burnley and… https://t.co/AILzNWjm9x 38 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Manchester United transfer plans include influential Aston Villa stars Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings https://t.co/XwlI9Lw4NE 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.