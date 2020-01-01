Global  

Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw at Brighton

The Sport Review Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Gary Lineker described Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s equaliser as an early contender for goal of the decade after Chelsea FC were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton on New Year’s Day. The Blues made the short trip south to Brighton in search of back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since early November. Spain international […]

