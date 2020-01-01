Global  

Gator Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Tennessee vs. Indiana

CBS Sports Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Two large wideouts and a sturdy, bendy edge rusher are the prospects to watch in this bowl game
Alamo Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Utah vs. Texas

There are a handful of prospects bound to be top 100 picks in this bowl game
CBS Sports

Tennessee scores 2 late TDs to beat Indiana in Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee scored two touchdowns in a late 30-second span, using an onside kick to help erase a double-digit deficit and holding on to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.com

bitcoinconnect

All Express News Indiana vs. Tennessee: Gator Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview https://t.co/Kdb8KTxGJ7 #ncaa #nba… https://t.co/yzPd4qhGMm 4 hours ago

QuadeersultanM

mir quadeer Tennessee vs. Indiana: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Birmingham Bowl kickoff time, odds, picks… https://t.co/gCcsfy9lbk 4 hours ago

aldotcomSports

AL.com sports Tennessee vs. Indiana Gator Bowl (1/2) 2020 live stream; time, TV channel, odds, watch online https://t.co/XATRU0ztDu 6 hours ago

ImErikBuchinger

Erik Buchinger Tennessee. Indiana. Gator Bowl. Let’s keep the winners rolling. https://t.co/dpoYPRKMIc 7 hours ago

AdamChilds21

Adam Childs⚾🧢 RT @HoosierStofMind: With 2 hours until game time, check out all of the coverage about Tennessee and what the Hoosiers need to do to win. #… 9 hours ago

Vols_News

Tennessee Vols News RT @RockyTopTalk: Gator Bowl — Tennessee vs. Indiana: How to watch and game thread https://t.co/ltkeRyAAXi 9 hours ago

HoosierStofMind

HoosierStateofMind With 2 hours until game time, check out all of the coverage about Tennessee and what the Hoosiers need to do to win… https://t.co/r2OLRoZTVk 9 hours ago

Pdx_Vol

pdxVol  ̿̿̿̿̿̿̿̿̿̿̿̿ Gator Bowl — Tennessee vs. Indiana: How to watch and game thread https://t.co/N2VaS1gVwg 10 hours ago

