Gator Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Tennessee vs. Indiana

All Express News Indiana vs. Tennessee: Gator Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview https://t.co/Kdb8KTxGJ7 #ncaa #nba… https://t.co/yzPd4qhGMm 4 hours ago mir quadeer Tennessee vs. Indiana: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Birmingham Bowl kickoff time, odds, picks… https://t.co/gCcsfy9lbk 4 hours ago AL.com sports Tennessee vs. Indiana Gator Bowl (1/2) 2020 live stream; time, TV channel, odds, watch online https://t.co/XATRU0ztDu 6 hours ago Erik Buchinger Tennessee. Indiana. Gator Bowl. Let’s keep the winners rolling. https://t.co/dpoYPRKMIc 7 hours ago Adam Childs⚾🧢 RT @HoosierStofMind: With 2 hours until game time, check out all of the coverage about Tennessee and what the Hoosiers need to do to win. #… 9 hours ago Tennessee Vols News RT @RockyTopTalk: Gator Bowl — Tennessee vs. Indiana: How to watch and game thread https://t.co/ltkeRyAAXi 9 hours ago HoosierStateofMind With 2 hours until game time, check out all of the coverage about Tennessee and what the Hoosiers need to do to win… https://t.co/r2OLRoZTVk 9 hours ago pdxVol ̿̿̿̿̿̿̿̿̿̿̿̿ Gator Bowl — Tennessee vs. Indiana: How to watch and game thread https://t.co/N2VaS1gVwg 10 hours ago