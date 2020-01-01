Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jahanbakhsh nets overhead kick as Brighton holds Chelsea 1-1

FOX Sports Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Jahanbakhsh nets overhead kick as Brighton holds Chelsea 1-1Alireza Jahanbakhsh's acrobatic overhead kick gave Brighton a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on New Year's Day
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Stunning Jahanbakhsh overhead kick earns Brighton point v Chelsea

Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores with a spectacular overhead kick to stun Chelsea and earn Brighton an unlikely point at the Amex Stadium.
BBC News

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea: Jahanbakhsh stunner pegs back Blues

Alireza Jahanbakhsh stunned Chelsea with a late overhead-kick to earn Brighton and Hove Albion a hard-fought 1-1 draw on New Year’s Day. The Iran winger ended...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependent

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.